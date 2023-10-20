North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rutherford County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Highland School of Technology at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mooresboro, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Polk County High School at East Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bostic, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patton High School at Chase High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Forest City, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cloudland High School at R-S Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rutherfordton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
