North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Robeson County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Robeson County, North Carolina, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Robeson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lumberton High School at Seventy- First High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Purnell Swet Senior High School at Douglas Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
