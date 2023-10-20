North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Polk County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Polk County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Polk County High School at East Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bostic, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.