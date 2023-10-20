Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Kyle Schwarber, Corbin Carroll and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Friday at 8:07 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -159) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Sanchez Stats

The Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (3-5) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 18 starts this season.

In 18 starts this season, Sanchez has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Sanchez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Sep. 30 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Sep. 24 7.0 3 2 2 10 1 at Braves Sep. 19 4.0 7 3 3 2 1 vs. Braves Sep. 13 7.1 8 4 4 10 1 vs. Marlins Sep. 8 5.0 4 0 0 4 1

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has driven in 104 runs.

He has a slash line of .197/.343/.474 on the year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks Oct. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 17 2-for-3 3 2 2 8 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Braves Oct. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .266/.320/.459 on the year.

Turner heads into this game looking to extend his 13-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .459 with five doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Oct. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 17 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Oct. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 vs. Braves Oct. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI (161 total hits). He has swiped 54 bases.

He's slashing .285/.362/.506 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Oct. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Oct. 9 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has recorded 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.333/.497 on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Oct. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Oct. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Oct. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1

