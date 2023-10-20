There is high school football action in Orange County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Orange County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Vance County High School at Carrboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Carrboro, NC

Carrboro, NC Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A

Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chapel Hill High School at Hillside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC Conference: DAC-VII 4A

DAC-VII 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Chapel Hill High School at Riverside High School