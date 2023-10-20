If you reside in Onslow County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Onslow County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Swansboro High School at West Carteret High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Morehead City, NC

Morehead City, NC Conference: Coastal 3A

Coastal 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dixon High School at Croatan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Newport, NC

Newport, NC Conference: Coastal 3A

Coastal 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Havelock High School at Northside High School - Onslow

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Central High School at Jacksonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

James Kenan High School at Southwest Onslow High School