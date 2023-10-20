North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Rocky River High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ardrey Kell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympic High School at Ardrey Kell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: So Meck 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Charlotte High School at Julius Chambers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence High School at Garinger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cuthbertson High School at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Mecklenburg High School at Hopewell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Myers Park High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: So Meck 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Mecklenburg High School at Porter Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Indian Trail, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harding University High School at William Amos Hough High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cornelius, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mallard Creek High School at West Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Lake Preparatory High School at Corvian Community School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.