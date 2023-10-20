North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Johnston County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Princeton High School at Beddingfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clayton High School at Willow Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Johnston High School at Eastern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hunt High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Benson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles B Aycock High School at Smithfield- Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake High School at South Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Four Oaks, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garner Magnet High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
