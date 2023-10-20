North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Iredell County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lake Norman High School at South Iredell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A.L. Brown High School at Mooresville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Lake Preparatory High School at Corvian Community School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.