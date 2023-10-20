North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Halifax County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Halifax County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Halifax County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Halifax Academy at Lawrence Academy
- Game Time: 6:58 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Merry Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roanoke Rapids High School at Bunn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bunn, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Halifax High School at Northampton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Gaston, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
