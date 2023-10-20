North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Granville County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Granville County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Granville County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Granville Central High School at Louisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Louisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J. F. Webb High School at South Granville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
