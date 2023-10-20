If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Edgecombe County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Warren County High School at North Edgecombe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Tarboro, NC

Tarboro, NC Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A

Tar Roanoke 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarboro High School at Gates County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Gatesville, NC

Gatesville, NC Conference: Four Rivers 1A

Four Rivers 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

SouthWest Edgecombe High School at Washington High School