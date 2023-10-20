North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Duplin County This Week
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Duplin County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Duplin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
East Duplin High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Teachey, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hobbton High School at Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rose Hill, NC
- Conference: Carolina 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Kenan High School at Southwest Onslow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
