North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davie County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Davie County, North Carolina. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Davie County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Parkland High School at Davie County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mocksville, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
