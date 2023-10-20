North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Currituck County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Currituck County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Currituck County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Northeastern High School at Currituck County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Barco, NC
- Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.