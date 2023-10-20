North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cumberland County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Triton High School at Overhills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Spring Lake, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terry Sanford High School at E. E. Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Harnett High School at Westover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lumberton High School at Seventy- First High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jack Britt High School at Gray's Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South View High School at Cape Fear High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Purnell Swet Senior High School at Douglas Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.