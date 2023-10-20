North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cleveland County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Cleveland County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Cleveland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Shelby High School at East Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mount Holly, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burns High School at Cherryville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cherryville, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kings Mountain High School at Ashbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
