North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carteret County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Carteret County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Carteret County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Swansboro High School at West Carteret High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Morehead City, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixon High School at Croatan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Newport, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Carteret High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: East Chocowinity, NC
- Conference: Coastal Plains 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
