North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Cabarrus County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Rowan High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Cabarrus High School at Jay M. Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jesse C. Carson High School at Central Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cox Mill High School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A.L. Brown High School at Mooresville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Stanly High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
