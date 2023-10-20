North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Avery County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Avery County, North Carolina this week? We have the information here.
Avery County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Charles D. Owen High School at Avery County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Newland, NC
- Conference: Western Highlands 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
