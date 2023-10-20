North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alleghany County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Alleghany County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Alleghany County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
East Wilkes High School at Alleghany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Sparta, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
