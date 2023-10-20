The AFL schedule on Friday, which includes Richmond Tigers taking on Hawthorn Hawks in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match, is sure to please.

Watch AFL action on Fubo!

AFL Streaming Live Today

Richmond Tigers at Hawthorn Hawks

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 4:30 AM ET

4:30 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Sydney Swans at Western Bulldogs

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with AFL action all year long on Fubo!