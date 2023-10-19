If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Wilson County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Wilson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Princeton High School at Beddingfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Wilson, NC
    • Conference: Neuse 6 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Hunt High School at West Johnston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Benson, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fike High School at Southern Wayne High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Dudley, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

