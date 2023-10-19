High school football is happening this week in Stanly County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Stanly County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Union Academy Charter School at Albemarle High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Albemarle, NC
    • Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Anson Senior High School at West Stanly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Oakboro, NC
    • Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Stanly High School at Mount Pleasant High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
    • Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

