Seth Jarvis will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken play at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Looking to wager on Jarvis' props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Seth Jarvis vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Jarvis has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 19:59 on the ice per game.

Through four games played this season, Jarvis has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

Jarvis has registered a point in a game twice this season in four games played, including multiple points once.

Jarvis has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the four games he's played.

The implied probability that Jarvis hits the over on his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Jarvis having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 12 total goals (three per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 4 Games 2 3 Points 1 2 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

