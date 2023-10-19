Travis Etienne will lead the Jacksonville Jaguars into their battle against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds

Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +550

Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +310

Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds

Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +550

Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derek Carr 235.5 (-113) - - Alvin Kamara - 50.5 (-113) 30.5 (-113) Chris Olave - - 62.5 (-113) Rashid Shaheed - - 36.5 (-113) Michael Thomas - - 51.5 (-113)

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Evan Engram - - 43.5 (-113) Calvin Ridley - - 52.5 (-113) Christian Kirk - - 54.5 (-113) Travis Etienne - 66.5 (-113) 20.5 (-113)

