The Week 8 college football slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving North Carolina programs. Among those contests is the Duke Blue Devils taking on the Florida State Seminoles.

College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week

North Carolina Central Eagles at Morgan State Bears

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Thursday, October 19

Thursday, October 19 Venue: Hughes Stadium

Hughes Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Valparaiso Beacons at Davidson Wildcats

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Richardson Stadium

Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Richmond Spiders at North Carolina A&T Aggies

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Truist Stadium

Truist Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Charlotte 49ers at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: East Carolina (-6.5)

Monmouth Hawks at Elon Phoenix

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Rhodes Stadium

Rhodes Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Furman Paladins at Western Carolina Catamounts

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pittsburgh Panthers at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Favorite: Wake Forest (-1.5)

Maine Black Bears at Campbell Fighting Camels

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium

Barker-Lane Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Ernest W. Spangler Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: North Carolina (-23.5)

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Old Dominion Monarchs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)

No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-14.5)

