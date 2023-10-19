Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Carolina
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 8 college football slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving North Carolina programs. Among those contests is the Duke Blue Devils taking on the Florida State Seminoles.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week
North Carolina Central Eagles at Morgan State Bears
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 19
- Venue: Hughes Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Valparaiso Beacons at Davidson Wildcats
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Richmond Spiders at North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Truist Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Charlotte 49ers at East Carolina Pirates
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: East Carolina (-6.5)
Monmouth Hawks at Elon Phoenix
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Rhodes Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Furman Paladins at Western Carolina Catamounts
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pittsburgh Panthers at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Truist Field
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Favorite: Wake Forest (-1.5)
Maine Black Bears at Campbell Fighting Camels
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: North Carolina (-23.5)
Appalachian State Mountaineers at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)
No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-14.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.