MEAC opponents match up when the Morgan State Bears (1-4) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-1) play on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Hughes Stadium.

Morgan State has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking fourth-worst with 225.0 yards per game. The defensive side of the ball is ranked 42nd in the FCS (331.4 yards allowed per game). North Carolina Central's offense has been excelling, piling up 35.3 points per game (14th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 72nd by surrendering 28.3 points per game.

Find out how to watch this game on ESPNU in the article below.

North Carolina Central vs. Morgan State Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Hughes Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

North Carolina Central vs. Morgan State Key Statistics

North Carolina Central Morgan State 377.7 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.0 (127th) 301.8 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.4 (16th) 170.2 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 84.2 (123rd) 207.5 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.8 (111th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard has been a dual threat for North Carolina Central this season. He has 827 passing yards (137.8 per game) while completing 60.6% of his passes. He's thrown five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 348 yards (58.0 ypg) on 56 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Latrell Collier, has carried the ball 91 times for 462 yards (77.0 per game) with six touchdowns. He's also caught 16 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown.

Devin Smith's 236 receiving yards (39.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 19 receptions on 22 targets with one touchdown.

Joaquin Davis has racked up 213 receiving yards (35.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 22 receptions.

Quentin McCall's 12 grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 197 yards (32.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Morgan State Stats Leaders

Dominique Anthony has compiled 368 yards (73.6 ypg) on 39-of-78 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Jarin Davis has racked up 146 rushing yards on 58 carries. He's also added 74 yards (14.8 per game) on six catches.

Myles Miree has been handed the ball 31 times this year and racked up 96 yards (19.2 per game).

Treveyon Pratt's leads his squad with 204 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 catches (out of 20 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Demier Shipley has hauled in nine receptions totaling 98 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

