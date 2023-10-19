Which team is on top as we head into Week 7 of the NFL schedule? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

NFL Power Rankings

1. 49ers

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 16-1

5-1 | 16-1 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 19-17 vs Browns

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Vikings

@ Vikings Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, October 23

8:15 PM ET on Monday, October 23 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)

2. Ravens

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 13-4

4-2 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 24-16 vs Titans

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Lions

Lions Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

3. Bills

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 15-2

4-2 | 15-2 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +900

+900 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: W 14-9 vs Giants

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Patriots

@ Patriots Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

4. Lions

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 15-2

5-1 | 15-2 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1300

+1300 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: W 20-6 vs Buccaneers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Ravens

@ Ravens Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

5. Jaguars

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 12-5

4-2 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200

+2200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 37-20 vs Colts

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Saints

@ Saints Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, October 19

8:15 PM ET on Thursday, October 19 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)

6. Browns

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 12-5

3-2 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 19-17 vs 49ers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Colts

@ Colts Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

7. Texans

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 13-4

3-3 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 20-13 vs Saints

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

8. Chiefs

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 15-2

5-1 | 15-2 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500

+500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 19-8 vs Broncos

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Chargers

Chargers Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

9. Cowboys

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 12-5

4-2 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Chargers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

10. Colts

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

3-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 37-20 vs Jaguars

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Browns

Browns Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

11. Dolphins

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 13-4

5-1 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +900

+900 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 42-21 vs Panthers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Eagles

@ Eagles Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)

12. Rams

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 10-7

3-3 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 26-9 vs Cardinals

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Steelers

Steelers Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

13. Steelers

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 9-8

3-2 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: W 17-10 vs Ravens

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Rams

@ Rams Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

14. Eagles

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-8

5-1 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +750

+750 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: L 20-14 vs Jets

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Dolphins

Dolphins Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)

15. Seahawks

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-9

3-2 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 17-13 vs Bengals

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Cardinals

Cardinals Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

16. Chargers

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 8-9

2-3 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3300

+3300 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Cowboys

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Chiefs

@ Chiefs Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

17. Bengals

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-13

3-3 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200

+2200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 17-13 vs Seahawks

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

18. Falcons

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 10-7

3-3 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 24-16 vs Commanders

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Buccaneers

@ Buccaneers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

19. Saints

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 8-9

3-3 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: L 20-13 vs Texans

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Jaguars

Jaguars Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, October 19

8:15 PM ET on Thursday, October 19 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)

20. Buccaneers

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-9

3-2 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 20-6 vs Lions

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Falcons

Falcons Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

21. Titans

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-12

2-4 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 24-16 vs Ravens

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

22. Packers

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 9-8

2-3 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 17-13 vs Raiders

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Broncos

@ Broncos Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

23. Jets

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-11

3-3 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 20-14 vs Eagles

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

24. Raiders

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 8-9

3-3 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 21-17 vs Patriots

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Bears

@ Bears Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

25. Vikings

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-12

2-4 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 19-13 vs Bears

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: 49ers

49ers Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, October 23

8:15 PM ET on Monday, October 23 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)

26. Commanders

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-12

3-3 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 24-16 vs Falcons

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Giants

@ Giants Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

27. Cardinals

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-15

1-5 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: L 26-9 vs Rams

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Seahawks

@ Seahawks Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

28. Giants

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 3-14

1-5 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: L 14-9 vs Bills

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Commanders

Commanders Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

29. Panthers

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-17

0-6 | 0-17 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 42-21 vs Dolphins

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

30. Bears

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-15

1-5 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 19-13 vs Vikings

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Raiders

Raiders Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

31. Patriots

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-16

1-5 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 21-17 vs Raiders

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Bills

Bills Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

32. Broncos

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-15

1-5 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: L 19-8 vs Chiefs

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Packers

Packers Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.