Martin Necas will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken face off on Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Necas' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Martin Necas vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Necas Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Necas has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 18:23 on the ice per game.

Necas has a goal in two of four games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In three of four games this year, Necas has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of four contests this season, Necas has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Necas' implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

Necas has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Necas Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 12 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 4 Games 2 4 Points 1 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.