The James Madison Dukes (6-0) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in a Sun Belt battle.

James Madison is averaging 399.0 yards per game on offense (63rd in the FBS), and rank 52nd defensively, yielding 352.8 yards allowed per game. Marshall is posting 30.3 points per contest on offense this season (54th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 28.5 points per contest (90th-ranked) on defense.

James Madison vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

James Madison vs. Marshall Key Statistics

James Madison Marshall 399.0 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.8 (71st) 352.8 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (42nd) 154.5 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.0 (64th) 244.5 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.8 (44th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (93rd) 11 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (61st)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has recorded 1,432 yards (238.7 ypg) on 100-of-155 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 128 rushing yards (21.3 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Kaelon Black has racked up 410 yards on 84 carries while finding paydirt one time. He's also caught 16 passes for 144 yards (24.0 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

This season, Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 49 times for 244 yards (40.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has hauled in 20 catches for 423 yards (70.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Elijah Sarratt has caught 24 passes while averaging 64.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Zach Horton's nine receptions have yielded 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has thrown for 1,506 yards on 144-of-210 passing with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 196 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali has run for 641 yards on 124 carries so far this year while scoring 11 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 15 catches, totaling 144 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Darryle Simmons leads his squad with 207 receiving yards on 19 catches.

Caleb Coombs has put up a 197-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 23 passes on 30 targets.

Cade Conley's 18 receptions (on 21 targets) have netted him 167 yards (27.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

