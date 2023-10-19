Hurricanes vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 19
The Carolina Hurricanes (3-1) visit the Seattle Kraken (0-3-1), who have dropped four in a row, on Thursday, October 19 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we pick to bring home the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Hurricanes vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this encounter expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-145)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Hurricanes (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes vs Kraken Additional Info
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes had a 52-21-9 record overall, with a 16-11-27 record in games that needed overtime, last season.
- Carolina picked up 58 points (25-9-8) in the 42 games it played that were decided by one goal.
- Looking at the eight times last season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they had a 2-4-2 record, picking up six points.
- Carolina scored exactly two goals in 18 games last season (6-8-4 record, 16 points).
- The Hurricanes scored more than two goals 64 times, and went 52-7-5 in those games (to record 109 points).
- In the 25 games when Carolina scored a lone power-play goal, it had a 22-3-0 record (44 points).
- When it outshot its opponent, Carolina was 50-21-6 (106 points).
- The Hurricanes were outshot by their opponent in 15 games, going 7-5-3 to register 17 points.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|15th
|3.2
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|20th
|19.76%
|Power Play %
|19.75%
|21st
|2nd
|84.38%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.69%
|21st
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Hurricanes vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.