In Gaston County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Stuart W Cramer High School at North Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19

7:30 PM ET on October 19 Location: Dallas, NC

Dallas, NC Conference: Big South 3A

Big South 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Community School of Davidson

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Davidson, NC

Davidson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland School of Technology at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Mooresboro, NC

Mooresboro, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby High School at East Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Burns High School at Cherryville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Cherryville, NC

Cherryville, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Kings Mountain High School at Ashbrook High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: Big South 3A

Big South 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Point High School at Forestview High School