If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Davidson County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Central Davidson High School at North Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A

Mid Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

South Davidson High School at West Davidson High School