If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Davidson County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

    • Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Central Davidson High School at North Davidson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Lexington, NC
    • Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    South Davidson High School at West Davidson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Lexington, NC
    • Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

