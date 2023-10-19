High school football is happening this week in Cumberland County, North Carolina, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    Thursday

    Triton High School at Overhills High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Spring Lake, NC
    • Conference: All American 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Terry Sanford High School at E. E. Smith High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fayetteville, NC
    • Conference: All American 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Western Harnett High School at Westover High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fayetteville, NC
    • Conference: All American 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lumberton High School at Seventy- First High School

    • Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fayetteville, NC
    • Conference: United 8 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jack Britt High School at Gray's Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Hope Mills, NC
    • Conference: United 8 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South View High School at Cape Fear High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fayetteville, NC
    • Conference: United 8 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Purnell Swet Senior High School at Douglas Byrd High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fayetteville, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

