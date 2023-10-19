Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Craven County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

North Pitt High School at West Craven High School

Game Time: 6:58 PM ET on October 19

6:58 PM ET on October 19 Location: Vanceboro, NC

Vanceboro, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

New Bern High School at D.H. Conley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Greenville, NC

Greenville, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Havelock High School at Northside High School - Onslow