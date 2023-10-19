North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Buncombe County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Buncombe County, North Carolina this week.
Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Asheville High School at North Buncombe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Weaverville, NC
- Conference: The Mountain 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clyde A. Erwin High at McDowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Marion, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Henderson High School at Enka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Candler, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at T.C. Roberson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles D. Owen High School at Avery County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Newland, NC
- Conference: Western Highlands 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asheville Christian Academy at Christian Heritage
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Dalton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
