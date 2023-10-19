Who is the team to beat at the top of the AAC entering Week 8 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Tulane

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

5-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win AAC: +210

+210 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 74th

74th Last Game: W 31-21 vs Memphis

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: North Texas

North Texas Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

2. SMU

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

4-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win AAC: +210

+210 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 85th

85th Last Game: W 31-10 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Temple

@ Temple Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Memphis

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win AAC: +525

+525 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 95th

95th Last Game: L 31-21 vs Tulane

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ UAB

@ UAB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

4. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

3-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win AAC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 70th

70th Last Game: W 56-14 vs South Florida

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: UTSA

UTSA Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Tulsa

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win AAC: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 20-17 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Rice

Rice Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. UAB

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-5 | 3-7 Odds to Win AAC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th

60th Last Game: L 41-20 vs UTSA

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Memphis

Memphis Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

7. UTSA

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win AAC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 118th

118th Last Game: W 41-20 vs UAB

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic

@ Florida Atlantic Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Navy

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 108th

108th Last Game: W 14-0 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Air Force

Air Force Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

9. Rice

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-3 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: L 38-31 vs UConn

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Tulsa

@ Tulsa Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. South Florida

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-4 | 4-7 Odds to Win AAC: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: L 56-14 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ UConn

@ UConn Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

11. Charlotte

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-5 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 53rd

53rd Last Game: L 14-0 vs Navy

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ East Carolina

@ East Carolina Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. East Carolina

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-5 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th

35th Last Game: L 31-10 vs SMU

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Charlotte

Charlotte Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. North Texas

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-3 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st

131st Last Game: W 45-14 vs Temple

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Tulane

@ Tulane Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

14. Temple

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-5 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 113th

113th Last Game: L 45-14 vs North Texas

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: SMU

SMU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

