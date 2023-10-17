CUSA Games Today: How to Watch CUSA Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 8 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can see all three games involving teams from the CUSA.
CUSA Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Liberty Flames
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, October 17
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
|7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, October 17
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|New Mexico State Aggies at UTEP Miners
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 18
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
