Jordan Staal and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Looking to wager on Staal's props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jordan Staal vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Staal Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Staal had a plus-minus of +7, and averaged 16:04 on the ice.

He had a goal in 17 games last season through 81 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

In 15 of 81 games last season, Staal had an assist -- and he had one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Staal going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Staal Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

The Sharks conceded 315 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in league play in goals against.

They had the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -82.

