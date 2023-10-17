Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Carolina Hurricanes-San Jose Sharks matchup at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Brady Skjei Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Brady Skjei is Carolina's top contributor with four points. He has one goal and three assists this season.

Skjei Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Oct. 15 0 1 1 1 at Kings Oct. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Senators Oct. 11 1 1 2 3

Teuvo Teravainen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Teuvo Teravainen is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through three games, with four goals and zero assists.

Teravainen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Oct. 15 2 0 2 3 at Kings Oct. 14 1 0 1 1 vs. Senators Oct. 11 1 0 1 1

Anthony DeAngelo Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Anthony DeAngelo's season total of three points has come from zero goals and three assists.

DeAngelo Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Oct. 15 0 1 1 3 at Kings Oct. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Senators Oct. 11 0 1 1 4

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Tomas Hertl has scored zero goals (0.0 per game) and dished out one assist (0.5 per game), fueling the San Jose offense with one total point (0.5 per game). He averages 2.5 shots per game, shooting 0%.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Oct. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 12 0 1 1 1

