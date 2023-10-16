North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County This Week
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Alamance County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Bartlett-Yancey High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 16
- Location: Graham, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
