Panthers vs. Dolphins: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Panthers (0-5) take a five-game losing streak into a meeting against the Miami Dolphins (4-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.
The betting trends and insights for the Dolphins and Panthers can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Panthers vs. Dolphins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Dolphins
|14
|47.5
|-1000
|+625
Panthers vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points twice this season.
- Carolina has a 42.4-point average over/under in their outings this season, 5.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Panthers have not covered the spread yet this year (0-4-1).
- This season, the Panthers have been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.
- Carolina has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +625 moneyline set for this game.
Miami Dolphins
- Miami's outings this year have an average point total of 49, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Dolphins have put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins have won all three games when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Miami has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter.
Dolphins vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Dolphins
|36.2
|1
|27
|26
|49
|3
|5
|Panthers
|18.2
|23
|28.8
|28
|42.4
|2
|5
Panthers vs. Dolphins Betting Insights & Trends
Panthers
- Carolina has no wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall over its past three games.
- The Panthers have gone over the total twice in their past three games.
- The Dolphins have scored a total of 46 more points than their opponents this year (9.2 per game), while the Panthers have been outscored by 53 points (10.6 per game).
Dolphins
- In its past three games, Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In its past three contests, Miami has gone over the total twice.
- The Dolphins have totaled 46 more points than their opponents this season (9.2 per game), while the Panthers have been outscored by 53 total points (10.6 per game).
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.4
|42.8
|42.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.8
|23
|24.3
|ATS Record
|0-4-1
|0-1-1
|0-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-5
|0-2
|0-3
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49
|47.5
|50
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.2
|28.5
|26.3
|ATS Record
|4-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
