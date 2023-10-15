At Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 15, the Miami Dolphins face the Carolina Panthers, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Dolphins should win, according to our computer model -- continue reading to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Dolphins rank 26th in scoring defense this season (27 points allowed per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 36.2 points per game. The Panthers rank 25th in points per game (18.2), but they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 28.8 points ceded per contest.

Panthers vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Dolphins by 14) Over (47.5) Dolphins 35, Panthers 20

Panthers Betting Info

The Panthers have a 13.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Carolina is winless against the spread this season (0-4-1).

This season, games featuring Carolina have gone over the point total twice.

The over/under for this game is 5.1 points higher than the average scoring total for Panthers games (42.4).

Dolphins Betting Info

The Dolphins have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.9% in this contest.

Miami has covered four times in five games with a spread this season.

In Miami's five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The total for this game is 47.5, 1.5 points fewer than the average total in Dolphins games thus far this season.

Panthers vs. Dolphins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 36.2 27 50.5 18 26.7 33 Carolina 18.2 28.8 15 20.5 20.3 34.3

