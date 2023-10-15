Carolina (0-5) brings a five-game losing streak into its matchup with Miami (4-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Dolphins clash with the Panthers. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we outline below.

Sign up to live bet on the Dolphins-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Panthers vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Panthers have been losing after the first quarter two times and have been knotted up three times in five games this season.

The Dolphins have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Miami's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter one time, lost three times, and been knotted up one time in five games this year.

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games and have been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

Miami's offense is averaging 14.4 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.8 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Regarding third-quarter scoring, the Panthers have been outscored in that quarter in two games and have tied three games.

In five games this season, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored one time, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Miami is averaging 8.2 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this season. It is giving up four points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in one game, been outscored in that quarter in two games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

In five games this season, the Dolphins have been outscored in the fourth quarter four times and won one time.

Miami's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 6 In-Game Primers

Panthers vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Panthers have led one time, have been behind three times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first half this season.

In five games this season, the Dolphins have had the lead after the first half four times and have been losing after the first half one time.

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Panthers have been outscored in the second half in two games, going 0-2 in those contests. They have been knotted up in three games (0-3).

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games this season, and they've lost the second half in three games.

Miami's offense is averaging 17 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 10.8 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Dolphins or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.