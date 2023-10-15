Will Giovanni Ricci Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Giovanni Ricci did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers play the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. If you're trying to find Ricci's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Keep an eye on Ricci's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Giovanni Ricci Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week:
- Stephen Sullivan (LP/hip): 0 Rec
- Adam Thielen (DNP/nir - rest): 38 Rec; 394 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Panthers vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Ricci 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2.0
Ricci Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|1
|1
|2
|0
Rep Giovanni Ricci and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.