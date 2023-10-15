The Carolina Panthers (0-5) visit the Miami Dolphins (4-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium and will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

When is Dolphins vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The line for this game set by BetMGM and the model's prediction are essentially the same (within 0.2 points of each other).

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Dolphins' implied win probability is 92.3%.

The Dolphins have won all three of the games they have been the moneyline favorite this season.

Miami has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1200 or shorter.

This season, the Panthers have been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

Carolina has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +750.

Other Week 6 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (-14.5)



Miami (-14.5) The Dolphins have covered the spread four times this season (4-1-0).

The Panthers are winless against the spread this year (0-4-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) These teams average 54.4 points per game combined, 6.9 more than the over/under of 47.5.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.3 more points per game (55.8) than this game's over/under of 47.5 points.

Dolphins games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (60%).

The Panthers have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Tua Tagovailoa Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 322.8 11 4.2 0

Chuba Hubbard Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 30.8 0 11.4 0

