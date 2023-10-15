D.J. Chark will be up against the 20th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Carolina Panthers meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Chark has 10 receptions (while being targeted 21 times) for 171 yards and two TDs, averaging 42.8 yards per game.

Chark vs. the Dolphins

Chark vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have conceded a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

The pass defense of the Dolphins is conceding 237.4 yards per game this year, which ranks 20th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Dolphins have scored seven touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 16th in the league in that category.

D.J. Chark Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-111)

Chark Receiving Insights

Chark has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in four games this year.

Chark has received 10.4% of his team's 202 passing attempts this season (21 targets).

He is averaging 8.1 yards per target (49th in NFL play), picking up 171 yards on 21 passes thrown his way.

Chark has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in four games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Chark (three red zone targets) has been targeted 15.8% of the time in the red zone (19 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Chark's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 4 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

