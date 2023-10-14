With the college football season heading into Week 7, the schedule includes six games that feature teams from the SWAC. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, see the column below for details on how to watch.

SWAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Grambling Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas Southern Tigers at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo) Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 Valley SN Alabama State Hornets at Jackson State Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Southern Jaguars 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 Jaguar Sports Network Prairie View A&M Panthers at Houston Christian Huskies 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

