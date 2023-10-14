SWAC Games Today: How to Watch SWAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
With the college football season heading into Week 7, the schedule includes six games that feature teams from the SWAC. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, see the column below for details on how to watch.
SWAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Grambling Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas Southern Tigers at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Valley SN
|Alabama State Hornets at Jackson State Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Southern Jaguars
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Jaguar Sports Network
|Prairie View A&M Panthers at Houston Christian Huskies
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
