Week 7 ACC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Week 7 college football slate includes five games with ACC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Week 7 ACC Results
Florida State 41 Syracuse 3
- Pregame Favorite: Florida State (-18.5)
- Pregame Total: 53.5
Florida State Leaders
- Passing: Jordan Travis (23-for-37, 284 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Lawrance Toafili (7 ATT, 93 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Keon Coleman (11 TAR, 9 REC, 140 YDS, 1 TD)
Syracuse Leaders
- Passing: Garrett Shrader (9-for-21, 99 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: LeQuint Allen (19 ATT, 110 YDS)
- Receiving: Damien Alford (7 TAR, 2 REC, 37 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Florida State
|Syracuse
|535
|Total Yards
|261
|344
|Passing Yards
|137
|191
|Rushing Yards
|124
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Upcoming Week 7 ACC Games
No. 14 Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Louisville (-7)
No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Carolina (-2.5)
NC State Wolfpack at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Duke (-3.5)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.